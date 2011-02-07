10 Tips for Decorating Studio Apartments

Whether you're just starting out in your first place or are wrestling with the economics of moving to a large city, studio apartment living can present some unique challenges. Studios typically have limited storage, and inhabiting a space that's a living room and bedroom in one -- plus sometimes an office and dining room -- can be exasperating if you don't have a strategy.
These 10 tips will help you decorate, streamline and add function to your studio apartment. Downsized living spaces are becoming more and more popular, and if you embrace the challenge as an opportunity to live a simpler, greener and more organized life, you may pick up a few Earth- and wallet-friendly habits.
