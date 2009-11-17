10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

A moving sale can help you pare down your belongings and make a little cash. iStockphoto.com /Gene Chutka

The big move is only a few months away. You're looking into moving companies, your friend at the bookstore has begun collecting boxes for you, and you've started to assess the contents of your house. How could you have accumulated so much stuff? There's really only one thing to do -- you're going to have to have a garage sale to pare down your possessions. The more you think about it, the more you know it's a great idea -- a win, win, win, if you will. You'll cut down on the clutter, and you'll not only make money, but you'll also save money by not having to pay for transporting a bunch of unwanted, unnecessary things. Now you just have to figure out how to make your sale a success. The following 10 tips should help.