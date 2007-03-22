Corn is an all-American favorite. It would be difficult to image a summer barbecue without corn on the cob, or a movie without popcorn. Corn is also rich in nutrients, and a versatile ingredient in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing corn, selecting and serving corn, and the health benefits of corn.





The kernels of sweet corn can be yellow, white, black, red, or a combination.

See more pictures of vegetables.



About Corn



Corn, a tender

Corn, a tender annual that can grow 4 to 12 feet tall, is a member of the grass family. It produces one to three ears on a stalk. The kernels of sweet corn can be yellow, white, black, red, or a combination of colors. Corn is not the easiest crop to grow in a home vegetable garden , and it doesn't give a lot of return for the space it occupies.

Common Name:

Corn



Scientific Name:

Zea mays



Hardiness:

Tender (will die at first frost)





In the next section, we'll show you how to grow corn.



Want more information about corn

? Try:

