Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Annual Gardens

Creeping Juniper

by C. Colston Burrell
Shrubs Image Gallery
Shrubs Image Gallery

The Juniperus genus includes many species of evergreen trees and shrubs. Some are low-growing and used as ground covers. Leaves are scalelike and may be dark green, yellow-green, or blue-green.

Description of creeping juniper: Creeping juniper is a prostrate shrub with wide-spreading branches and grows to 24 inches high. The leaves are scalelike and bluish green, turning purple in winter. The flowers are inconspicuous, and female plants produce small, round, blue-green berries. Use junipers in full sun where low maintenance is desired. Junipers withstand hot, dry situations in the landscape.

Advertisement

Growing creeping juniper: Plant junipers in full sun in well-drained, dry soil. They are tolerant of heavy and slightly alkaline soil. Fertilize in early spring with a well-balanced, complete fertilizer.

Propagating creeping juniper: Start plants from stem cuttings in late spring. Grow rooted plants in containers or propagation beds until they're big enough to place in the landscape. Plant on four- to five-foot centers for a massed ground cover.

Creeping juniper related varieties: Bar Harbor grows to 12 inches high with a 6- to 8-foot spread. Leaves are bluish green, turning purple in winter. Blue Chip grows 8 to 10 inches high and holds an excellent blue color throughout the year. Plumosa grows 18 to 24 inches high, spreading up to 10 feet; its gray-green leaves turn purple in winter. Wiltoni (Blue Rug) grows to 6 inches high with silver-blue foliage.

: Juniperus horizontalis

Want more gardening information? Try:

  • Annual Grasses; learn more about annual grasses and foliage
  • Perennial Grasses; read more about perennial ornamental grasses and unusual ground cover
  • Gardening; turn your garden into a lush retreat using these step-by-step instructions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

How to Preserve Geraniums

Are pansies delicate flowers?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement