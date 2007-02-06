©2006 Publications International, Ltd. , but it can lose branches almost as quickly

Weeping willows are wide, tall trees with curtains of drooping branches that sweep the ground. Their small, narrow leaves appear in very late winter, giving the trees a golden look. They become green as they mature and turn yellow in autumn. These fast-growing trees have great beauty, but they also drop many small and large branches quite frequently.

How to grow: Plant weeping willows only in moist locations, well away from houses or other structures and underground pipes and wires. The roots can block pipes and drainage tiles in their search for water. New plants grow very easily from cuttings or even from relatively large branches that are stuck into boggy soil and kept moist for several months in spring.

Advertisement

Uses: Weeping willows should be planted in open spaces where there is a lot of moisture in the soil. They are especially useful if planted where you need something to help drain the soil or next to a pond or lake where the full beauty of the weeping willow can be appreciated.

Related species: Willows (Salix species) are extremely diverse, with shrubs and trees of many shapes for diverse climates.

Scientific name: Salix species

Want more information? Try: