Flowering trees make excellent accents when planted alone; this is a good use for them on small lots. For larger areas, you can mass them or repeat them to define a straight or curved line. Many flowering trees offer all-season interest, with showy spring flowers, green or purple-bronze leaves in summer, vividly colored leaves in fall, and bright fruit or attractive bark in fall or winter.

Flowering trees can be an excellent addition to a yard with few perennial flowers . In this case, pay particular attention to tree bark as you make your selections. Tree bark -- silver, black, red, or green, either smooth or textured -- can be beautiful and adds winter interest to your yard.

Choose trees that cast light shade if you want to plant a flower garden beneath them. Some trees allow sunlight to filter down between open branches or small leaves. Small, weeping, or long-trunked trees allow light to reach the flowers from the side during the morning and afternoon.

Buy flowering trees in the spring. Trees purchased in the fall have probably been sitting in the nursery lot all summer.

