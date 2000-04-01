How Dry Cleaning Works

Finishing
The final phase of dry-cleaning operations includes finishing, pressing, steaming, ironing, and making any necessary repairs to restore the garment. This is the least mysterious process since most dry-cleaning stores have their professional finishing equipment in plain view of customers.
Once the clothes are cleaned, they are pressed or "finished." The steps in this process include:
- Applying steam to soften the garment
- Re-shaping it through quick drying
- Removing the steam with air or vacuum
- Applying pressure to the garment
The pressure comes from the head of the pressing machine, while steam is diffused through the bottom. Most machines not only emit steam, but can vacuum it out as well!