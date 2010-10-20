Dry cleaning is one of the more mysterious aspects of everyday life. Even the name "dry cleaning" goes against everything we know about how clothes get washed. Adding to the mystery is that dry cleaning operations are secret, hidden behind a curtain of plastic garment bags, where magical machines perform some bizarre process that cleans our clothes without getting them wet.
If you've ever wondered what actually goes on in the back of a dry cleaner's, or even what "dry" cleaning actually means, read on for 10 things your dry cleaner doesn't want you to know.
