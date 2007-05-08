Earth star plant is a type of bromeliad and is as such very easy to care for. It is, however, one of those house plants whose leaves are more interesting that its flowers.
Earth stars bear low-growing rosettes of tough, pointed, prickly edged leaves, often with wavy margins. The leaves are usually strongly patterned, often with both longitudinal stripes and crossbars in everything from muted earth tones to shocking pink. Small, white but rather insignificant flowers are borne in the center of the rosette.
These bromeliads quickly form attractive clusters of plants, and most are small enough for a permanent home in dish gardens and terrariums.
Earth Star Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cryptanthus sp.
Common Names: Earth Star, Starfish Plant
Light Requirement for Earth Star Plant: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Earth Star Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Earth Star Plant: High
Temperature for Earth Star Plant: House
Fertilizer for Earth Star Plant: High Nitrogen
Potting Mix for Earth Star Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Earth Star Plant: Division
Decorative Use for Earth Star Plant: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Earth Star Plant: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.