False aralia is also called threadleaf and finger aralia. This house plant is actually a small tree, which is quite easy to grow indoors.
The false aralia is a small tree producing thin, coppery red to deep green leaflets with toothed edges. They are joined in a finger-like pattern. It can grow to be six or more feet in height. When it reaches this height, its leaves change to their broader, less attractive adult form.
The plant does best in bright light, but many people prefer the way it looks in lower light when it sheds much of its foliage, giving it an airy appearance.
False Aralia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Dizygotheca elegantissima
Common Names: False Aralia, Threadleaf Aralia, Finger Aralia
Light Requirement for False Aralia: Bright Light to Light Shade
Water Requirement for False Aralia: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for False Aralia: High
Temperature for False Aralia: House
Fertilizer for False Aralia: Balanced
Potting Mix for False Aralia: All-Purpose
Propagation of False Aralia: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for False Aralia: Floor, Table
Care Rating for False Aralia: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.