False aralia's leaflets are thin and have toothed edges. See more pictures of house plants.

False aralia is also called threadleaf and finger aralia. This house plant is actually a small tree, which is quite easy to grow indoors.

The false aralia is a small tree producing thin, coppery red to deep green leaflets with toothed edges. They are joined in a finger-like pattern. It can grow to be six or more feet in height. When it reaches this height, its leaves change to their broader, less attractive adult form.

The plant does best in bright light, but many people prefer the way it looks in lower light when it sheds much of its foliage, giving it an airy appearance.

False Aralia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Dizygotheca elegantissima

Common Names: False Aralia, Threadleaf Aralia, Finger Aralia

Light Requirement for False Aralia: Bright Light to Light Shade

Water Requirement for False Aralia: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for False Aralia: High

Temperature for False Aralia: House

Fertilizer for False Aralia: Balanced

Potting Mix for False Aralia: All-Purpose

Propagation of False Aralia: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for False Aralia: Floor, Table

Care Rating for False Aralia: Easy

