Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Annual Gardens

Feather Reed Grass

by C. Colston Burrell
Feather reed grass is an annual grass. See more pictures of annual flowers.

The genus Calamagrostis includes perennial and annual grasses from Africa and Europe. A few species are used ornamentally. They form upright clumps and bloom in spring and early summer.

: Feather reed grass grows into a strong, upright clump reaching 5 feet in height. The dull green leaves are 2 feet long and arch slightly. In late spring, flower stalks rise 2 to 3 feet above the foliage. The 12-inch-long flower head is purplish in spring, turning to buff-colored seed heads in fall.

Advertisement

Use feather reed grass as a screen or as a vertical accent. The plant is well suited to wet soils around pools and streams. It is a cool-season grass that keeps its interest from spring into fall.

: Grow feather reed grass in full sun with moist, fertile soil. It tolerates poorly drained wet soils (such as at the edge of a pond) and, once established, it will tolerate drought.

: Feather reed grass is a hybrid that is propagated by division in early fall or early spring.

elated species: Foxtail grass, Calamagrostis arundinacea abrachytricha, grows to 3 feet tall and produces 12-inch-long, lavender, fluffy, foxtail-shaped flowers.

feather reed grass: Calamagrostis acutiflora stricta

Want more gardening information? Try:

  • Annual Grasses; learn more about annual grasses and foliage
  • Perennial Grasses; read more about perennial ornamental grasses and unusual ground cover
  • Gardening; turn your garden into a lush retreat using these step-by-step instructions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

How to Preserve Geraniums

Are pansies delicate flowers?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement