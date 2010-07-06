Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

Make sure the waterfall fountain or water spouts for your spa pool are installed in a scenic, sheltered setting. iStockphoto.com /Fertnig

If you've got some money and some space, a spa pool might be the way to go. First, you install a small pool or whirlpool, then you add a water feature at one end: a cascading waterfall fountain, for example, or some spouts that spit out water in eye-catching arches. Since this is a multi-purpose project -- the pool and water features provide relaxation, but also aesthetic and audible appeal -- pay heed to all facets. If you take care to select the proper pool size and shape, then randomly stick a water spout in the middle, you won't maximize your enjoyment of this investment. Instead, make sure the waterfall fountain and/or waterspouts are installed in a scenic, sheltered setting where you can easily see and hear them when you're not in the water, plus feel relaxed and surrounded by beauty when you're lazing under or near the sprays.