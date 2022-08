" " You don't need a ton of space to garden. Just a patio or windowsill and a bit of sunlight. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Gardening just may be one of the most relaxing hobbies you’ll find, with all that fresh air, communing with nature, and the thrill of seeing something you planted actually turn into a flower (or into your dinner). But if you’ve been holding back because you don’t have a yard, then you’re missing out – and without reason, since there are plenty of easy ways to get the joy of gardening without much (or even any) backyard space to show for it.