Garden Design

Garden design should be one of your first considerations in planning a garden since it lends style and cohesion to a collection of plants. Find out what goes into designing a garden with these articles.

How Deadheading Helps Flowering Plants Flourish

Removing the spent blooms from your flowering plants will keep your garden looking its best and help your plants stay focused on reblooming.

By Laurie L. Dove

From Plant Pots to Ancient Armies, Terracotta Is Universal

One of the oldest and most widely used materials in the world, baked clay or terracotta, can be found on roofs, in museums and in gardens all over the world.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How to Choose the Best Trellis for Your Garden

If you don't already have a trellis working for you in your garden, you probably need one.

By Alia Hoyt

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

People have been saving seeds for centuries. But a new website takes the idea online, making it easier for farmers to find and share the seeds they want and need.

By John Perritano

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Many of us love a break from the cold weather, even if temporarily, but should we be worried about early blooms and the environment?

By Alia Hoyt

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

DonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have much space? That doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t mean you have to go without a garden.

By Blythe Copeland

Gardening for Beginners: Tips for First-Timers

Even if you've never gardened before, it's easy to add some plants to your yard in five easy steps.

By Blythe Copeland

5 Amazing Backyard Waterfalls

Creative waterfalls for yards of all shapes and sizes.

By Sarah Fernandez

Can you start a garden in the summer?

As is usually the case, time is in short supply and has been slipping away from you fast. You had great intentions of preparing your summer garden months ago, but life got in the way. Is it too late?

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Flowers With Secret Meanings

Flowers are gorgeous to look at, but they've also got a lot to say. There's a secret flower language we'll clue you in on -- and you might be surprised by the message your favorite bloom is sending!

By Echo Surina

10 Worst Plants for Your Allergies

If you're sneezing and scratching your eyes, it's probably because it's allergy season. Which plants are the worst hay fever offenders?

By Debra Ronca

10 Best Smelling Flowers

Why do some people love flowers so much? It could be their delicate beauty or bright colors, but more than a few will cite the way they smell. There's a reason why Shakespeare felt compelled to contemplate the sweet scent of the rose, after all. Here are 10 of the most fragrant flowers around.

By Marie Willsey

How to Prune Grape Vines

You need to prune grape vines, but youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to prune grape vines in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Scarecrow

You'd like to make a scarecrow to keep birds away from your garden, but you're not sure how to do it. Read this article to learn how to make a scarecrow.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

5 Ways to Garden with Aluminum Foil

Don't let your garden get the best of you; control weeds and ward off pests with one of your most common household items, aluminum foil.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer

Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

We can't all install an Olympic-sized swimming pool in our backyards, but that doesn't mean water features are totally out of the question. How can you use a waterfall, rock pond or birdbath to help enhance your outdoor space?

By Jessica Willis & Melanie Radzicki McManus

How to do Landscaping on a Budget

Landscaping on a budget can be a daunting prospect. But with a good plan and a little ingenuity, you can create a stunningly landscaped yard that will make the pros drool.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Top 10 Low-light Plants

Plants have pretty basic needs. They crave water, healthy soil and rays of sunshine. But if you can't provide your flora with lots of direct sun, you can still grow these low-light plants in your shady garden.

By Echo Surina

How to Bring the Outdoors in With Indoor Gardens

Once you know a few simple tricks, an indoor garden is easy to care for. Don't smirk; it's true. And the rewards you reap from your indoor garden will offset any work you have to put into it.

By Sara Elliott

How to Grow Your Own Indoor Herb Garden

Start with a sunny windowsill and a few herb seeds and -- snip-snip, you have an instant gourmet meal. Well, it may not be quite that simple, but fresh herbs are still a great asset to have in the kitchen.

By Sara Elliott

How to Keep Plants Alive on Vacation

You've worked hard to turn that brown thumb green, and you're finally seeing the fruits of your labor. But that weeklong vacation looms on the horizon, and you know that it could all go down the tubes if you don't have a plan in place.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Top 10 Spring Plants

Spring is a time of regeneration and renewal. Colorful evidence of this exciting time can be found in your garden. The bulbs you planted in cooler weather are bursting out of the soil. These 10 will infuse your plot with color, dimension and fragrance.

By Echo Surina

10 Most Unusual Flowers

Flowers are a matter of pride for gardeners, a means of expression for lovers and they play a role in some of our most joyous and somber societal rituals. But not all flowers are bright colors and perfumed scents. Some are quite unusual.

By Heather Kolich

10 Impossible-to-kill Plants

Anyone who complains about having a brown thumb may simply be choosing the wrong plants to grow. Some plants are exceedingly sensitive and temperamental. But there are some plants that even the worst gardener would have a hard time getting rid of.

By Kathy Price-Robinson

10 Greenhouses Around the World

Most cacti enjoy dry, hot environments, while orchids thrive in humid, tropical locales. Every plant has its ideal growing conditions, but sometimes Mother Nature does not cooperate. That's where man and greenhouses enter the picture.

By Jessica Brown