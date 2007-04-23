How to Grow a Shade Garden

It is all too easy to look at the negative aspects of shade: the favorite sun-loving plants you cannot grow, the pervasive greenness rather than the riotous color of the mixed border. Often there is little you can do about shade, so why not accept it and learn to live with it? You'll quickly find that shade gardening, while a bit of a challenge, offers ample advantages as well.
Bloodroot is a popular flower for shade gardens.
A shade garden can be a place of relaxation and tranquility. The information in this article will help you make the most of shade in your garden. Find out how to cope with shade in the garden, beat roots in a shade garden, and learn about color, texture, and naturalizing shade plants and the best shade garden plants.
