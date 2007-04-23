How to Grow a Shade Garden

It is all too easy to look at the negative aspects of shade: the favorite sun-loving plants you cannot grow, the pervasive greenness rather than the riotous color of the mixed border. Often there is little you can do about shade, so why not accept it and learn to live with it? You'll quickly find that shade gardening, while a bit of a challenge, offers ample advantages as well.



Shade gardens generally look good with less maintenance than a sunny garden. They are also better protected from summer and winter damage because nearby trees and walls make an excellent screen against dry summer heat and cold, drying winter winds. A shady nook is ideal for such restful activities as reading, and, the shade garden is one place where you can spend time outdoors without overexposure to sunlight.



A shade garden can be a place of relaxation and tranquility.

