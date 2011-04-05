How to Make a Scarecrow

For centuries scarecrows have been the traditional way to keep crows -- and other birds -- from ruining the crops of farmers and home gardeners [source: Scarecrows]. Here's how you can make a scarecrow.
You'll need the following materials:
- Two stakes, one 6.6 to 8.2 feet (2 to 2.5 meters) long and one 3.9 feet (1.2 meters) long
- Stuffing material
- A pillowcase
- Old clothing (i.e. shirt, pants, hat and gloves)
- String
- A hammer and nails
Here's how to make a stake scarecrow:
- Tie or nail the shorter stake (the arm stake) perpendicular to the longer stake (the body stake) and approximately 10 inches (25 centimeters) from one end of the body stake. This is the frame.
- Stand the frame upright and hammer it into the ground until it stands firmly.
- Hold the pillowcase so the open end faces down and draw a face on it with markers or paint.
- Stuff the pillowcase until it's firm.
- Gather the opening of the pillowcase together and slip it over the top of the body stake. Tie the pillowcase tightly closed with string.
- Affix a hat on the head with string or a safety pin.
- Tie the bottoms of both pants legs closed. Stuff the pants.
- Position the pants against the frame so that the bottom of the legs is just above the ground. Tie the back belt loop of pants to the body stake.
- Slip the arms of the shirt onto the arm stake and button the shirt almost to the neck.
- Fold back part of the sleeves to leave room for the gloves. Tie the cuffs securely to the arm stake.
- Tuck the shirt into the pants.
- Stuff the shirt. Finish buttoning the shirt.
- Stuff the gloves and slip them over the ends of the arm stake. Tie them down securely. You can skip this step [source: Making a Stake Scarecrow].