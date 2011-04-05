How to Make a Scarecrow

For centuries scarecrows have been the traditional way to keep crows -- and other birds -- from ruining the crops of farmers and home gardeners [source: Scarecrows]. Here's how you can make a scarecrow.

You'll need the following materials:

Two stakes, one 6.6 to 8.2 feet (2 to 2.5 meters) long and one 3.9 feet (1.2 meters) long

Stuffing material

A pillowcase

Old clothing (i.e. shirt, pants, hat and gloves)

String

hammer and nails

Here's how to make a stake scarecrow: