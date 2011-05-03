Can you start a garden in the summer?

You planned your crops and bought your seeds in January. You started clearing out your beds on that warm weekend in March, but then it got cold again in April. Work got busy in May, which meant a lot of multitasking with shuttling kids to soccer games and catching up on spring cleaning. And then most of June was spent getting kids to camps and doing every other activity under the sun.
Your green thumb is throbbing, but it's almost July. Is it too late to start your garden? Lucky you, because the answer is no! If you live in a cooler climate, you're probably not even that far away from your last frost date. The key to gardening in the summer is picking the veggies and flowers that thrive during this time of year. Even if you're short on time, you can still plant a few things in containers and proudly show them off on your front stoop or back porch.
