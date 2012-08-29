Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Which is really more efficient?

" " Do you prefer a gas or electric stove? DCI

When you're whipping up your famous beef Bourguignon or paella, the thought of saving money and energy probably isn't at the front of your mind. Yet you could be saving money every single time you cook these recipes--or any other dish--if you have an energy-efficient stove.

You may have comparison shopped for the least expensive stove at your local appliance store, but looking at the purchase price alone won’t tell you how much you'll end up paying in the long run.

Both gas and electric stoves are in essentially the same price range, depending on the brand and model. Generally, you'll spend $650 to $2,800 for an electric stove, and $800 to $2,300 for a gas stove, according to Consumer Reports. If you buy a lower-end electric stove, you may save money upfront, but the costs of operating that stove will start to add up the more you cook.

According to the California Energy Commission, most Americans currently cook on an electric stove, and they may not be taking advantage of the greatest energy savings.