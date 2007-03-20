Some glues, like this with several different materials under a wide range of conditions.

Glues, adhesives, expoxies... they're all substances that chemically attach two or more surfaces together. The right glue can make any fix quicker and longer lasting.

The previews found at the bottom of this page describe the glues most commonly-used in home repair projects. Some are designed to work on specific materials, while others are more versatile.

Advertisement

Here are some types of glues for you to consider:

Multipurpose Glues

From white school glue to hot-melt glue, these adhesives will serve most everyday fastening needs.

Wood Glues

To work with wood, these adhesives form a stronger bond and are usually more resistant to water.

Glass and Ceramic Glues

Most adhesives will work on these materials, but these glues are tailored specifically for these smooth surfaces.

Metal Glues and Fillers

Unlike other adhesives, these work best as patches and fillers, such as for sealing pipes.

Plastic Glues

Some adhesives contain a solvent that dissolves plastic, so these specialized glues are in order.

review the following: