Glues, adhesives, expoxies... they're all substances that chemically attach two or more surfaces together. The right glue can make any fix quicker and longer lasting.
The previews found at the bottom of this page describe the glues most commonly-used in home repair projects. Some are designed to work on specific materials, while others are more versatile.
Advertisement
Here are some types of glues for you to consider:
From white school glue to hot-melt glue, these adhesives will serve most everyday fastening needs.
To work with wood, these adhesives form a stronger bond and are usually more resistant to water.
Most adhesives will work on these materials, but these glues are tailored specifically for these smooth surfaces.
Unlike other adhesives, these work best as patches and fillers, such as for sealing pipes.
Some adhesives contain a solvent that dissolves plastic, so these specialized glues are in order.
review the following:
- Home Repair Tools: Review all the different types of tools you can use to make simple improvements around your house.
- Fasteners: When you want to hold two things together, you want some of these handy little fellows. Learn the differences, and how to choose the right one for your home repair project.
- Nails: These tiny pieces of metal are the best way to hold two pieces of wood together. Choose the right nail and hammer away.
- Screws: With a choice of heads and slots, these threaded fasteners offer greater strength and holding power.