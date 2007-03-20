When putting things together, there are many kinds of fasteners from which to choose. See more pictures of hand tools.

Fasteners are an integral part of daily life. Our whole day is spent trying to keep things together. Latches keep doors shut tight. Buttons and zippers close our clothes. Velcro keeps a child's shoe from flying off. All of these are fasteners, and similar tools have a role in home repair. However, the ones you'll be using for materials like wood, metal, or drywall are much, much stronger.

Take a look at the previews below, which discuss several of the fasteners you will encounter. You will learn how to use them, their strengths and weaknesses, and which ones to use for your particular project.

Advertisement

Here are some of the more common fasteners you can use:

Nails

They're the easiest way to put two pieces of wood together.

Screws

With more holding power than nails, and greater ease in removing, screws are an excellent way to fasten.

Bolts

These fasteners use nuts and washers as an anchor, helping form a stronger bond.

Clamps

When you need to hold things together for a short time, a clamp is just the thing.

Glues

Adhesives can attach two materials chemically, either bonding on their own or as an aide to another kind of fastener.

Looking for more information about fasteners and other home repair tools? Visit these articles: