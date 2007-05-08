Golden barrel cactus is very easy to care for and can survive relatively dark conditions, however; it does prefer a sunny spot.
Advertisement
The golden barrel cactus forms a single very round globe of often gigantic dimensions: Specimens four feet in diameter are not unusual. Its ribs are lined with hooked yellow spines. The top of the plant is covered with thick, white wool. The yellow, cup-shaped flowers are rarely produced indoors and, even then, only on mature specimens.
This cactus can tolerate low light for a surprisingly long time, showing no signs of growth and needing almost no water. It will, however, suddenly rot away. For healthy growth, full sun is required.
Golden Barrel Cactus Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Echinocactus grusonii
Common Names: Golden Barrel, Barrel Cactus, Mother-in-Law’s Cushion
Light Requirement for Golden Barrel Cactus: Full Sun
Water Requirement for Golden Barrel Cactus: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Golden Barrel Cactus: Average Home
Temperature for Golden Barrel Cactus: Cold
Fertilizer for Golden Barrel Cactus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Golden Barrel Cactus: Cactus
Propagation of Golden Barrel Cactus: Seed
Decorative Use for Golden Barrel Cactus: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Golden Barrel Cactus: Very Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.