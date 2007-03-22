Green beans are a popular plant among home vegetable gardeners. The most commonly grown beans are the green, or snap, bean and the yellow, or wax, bean, which is a variety of the green bean. Since 1894, when Burpee introduced the Stringless Green Pod, most beans have been stringless. Beans grow as bushes or vines. Bushes are generally easier to handle; they grow only 1 to 2 feet tall, and they mature earlier. Pole beans grow 6 to 8 feet tall and require a trellis for support. They grow more slowly but produce more beans per plant. Green beans of all types are featured in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing green beans.

Vegetables Image Gallery

About Green Beans

Leaves are usually composed of three leaflets; flowers are pale yellow, lavender, or white. The size and color of the pods and seeds vary.

Common Name: Green (Snap) Bean, Yellow (Wax) Bean

Scientific Name: Phaseolus vulgaris

Hardiness: Tender (will die at first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow green beans, and talk about the various types of green beans.

Try: