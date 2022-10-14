How Do You Grow a 2,000-pound Pumpkin?

" " Giant pumpkins need a lot of space for their vines to spread. They also require a ton of water, not to mention babying, by their growers. Wikimedia/(CC BY-SA 4.0)

Technically, you can grow one of these giants in your home garden, but you'll need tons of space to make room for the vines to spread and climb. It also will need lots of sunshine, water and pollinators.

"The environment is intensively managed to keep the plant from getting too hot or too cold or too thirsty," Myers says. "There is a certain amount of cultural management such as hand pollinating, removing competing fruit and making sure that the nodes of the vine are rooted."

So just how much space and time does one of these gargantuan gourds need to grow? At least 1,200 square feet (111 square meters) and around 120 days to mature — that's about the same as a regular pumpkin. The difference is giant pumpkins grow much faster than small ones, sometimes gaining 20 to 60 pounds (9 to 27 kilograms) in one day.

Consistency is critical, too, especially when it comes to watering. Depending on your schedule, irrigation and rainwater can make a giant pumpkin happy or make it explode from too much moisture.

And you better protect your pumpkin if you plan on making it a prized one. Meyers suggests building a temporary fence around it to keep children, pets and livestock out.

"If you are growing in an urban setting, giant pumpkins will attract attention, and you may have people in your yard where you do not want them," Myers says. "Be prepared to spend a lot of time talking to passersby about pumpkins."

Competitors must think about something most home growers don't: transporting their giant pumpkins. For example, Gienger grew his in Minnesota but had to ship it to California for official weighing. How nerve-wracking is that?

"This pumpkin was massive and could easily have weighed a couple hundred pounds more, but you never know until you get to the scale!" Gienger says.

So what in the world happens to these massive gourds after they go to competition? Typically the growers get to keep them and some will carve them for Halloween. Other growers sell theirs, or trade and sell the seeds, according to NPR.

But if you think anybody will be eating them, think again. Giant pumpkins are usually not edible, but that doesn't mean they go to waste. The Oregon Zoo often treats its elephants to giant pumpkin snacks, and at the Bauman Harvest Festival in Oregon you can watch the Bauman's Giant Pumpkin Drop. It's exactly like it sounds: Giant pumpkins are hoisted 100 feet (30 meters) up in the air and dropped into an inflatable pool, all in the name of fall fun.

Now That's Interesting The current Guinness World Record holder for the heaviest pumpkin was set in 2021. The 2,703-pound (1226-kilogram) pumpkin was grown by Stefano Cutrupi in Radda, Tuscany, Italy.