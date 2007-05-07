Heartleaf philodendron has long, winding stems that can trail gracefully from a hanging basket or be trained up a support. Its three- to four-inch leaves are dark green and heart-shaped.
The toughest of all house plants, the heartleaf philodendron can take just about anything other than cold temperatures. This plant is all too often left to take care of itself, resulting in a skimpy look. It is much more attractive when pinched and pruned regularly.
Advertisement
Heartleaf Philodendron Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Philodendron scandens oxycardium
Common Name: Heartleaf Philodendron
Light Requirement for Heartleaf Philodendron: Bright Light to Light Shade
Water Requirement for Heartleaf Philodendron: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Heartleaf Philodendron: Average Home
Temperature for Heartleaf Philodendron: House
Fertilizer for Heartleaf Philodendron: Balanced
Potting Mix for Heartleaf Philodendron: All-Purpose
Propagation of Heartleaf Philodendron: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Heartleaf Philodendron: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Heartleaf Philodendron: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.