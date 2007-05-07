Heartleaf philodendron has long, winding stems that can trail gracefully from a hanging basket or be trained up a support. Its three- to four-inch leaves are dark green and heart-shaped.

The toughest of all house plants, the heartleaf philodendron can take just about anything other than cold temperatures. This plant is all too often left to take care of itself, resulting in a skimpy look. It is much more attractive when pinched and pruned regularly.

Heartleaf Philodendron Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Philodendron scandens oxycardium

Common Name: Heartleaf Philodendron

Light Requirement for Heartleaf Philodendron: Bright Light to Light Shade

Water Requirement for Heartleaf Philodendron: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Heartleaf Philodendron: Average Home

Temperature for Heartleaf Philodendron: House

Fertilizer for Heartleaf Philodendron: Balanced

Potting Mix for Heartleaf Philodendron: All-Purpose

Propagation of Heartleaf Philodendron: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Heartleaf Philodendron: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Heartleaf Philodendron: Easy

