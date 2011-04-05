Are wall mount bathroom faucets right for you?

Put your faucets away and give yourself some more room. Goodshoot/ Thinkstock

When choosing a faucet style, there are two main things you need to take into consideration: fashion and function. The design needs to complement the décor in your bathroom, and you need to make sure the faucet functions like you need it to. For example, if you're outfitting a half-bathroom where people are just washing their hands, a standard faucet will probably do the trick. But if this is the sink where you perform your twice-daily facial regimen, you'll want a faucet that gives you enough clearance underneath the spigot and a little more space to work within the sink basin.

This means a wall-mount bathroom faucet may be just what the plumber ordered. Not only does it free up more counter space, but it can also be positioned a little higher on the wall to give you plenty of room to move in the sink. And fortunately, wall-mount faucets have recently made a come-back, so there are tons of different design styles to choose from.