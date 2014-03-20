Bathroom Decor
All bathrooms need the basic utilities and plenty of storage, but a good bathroom design makes its visitors feel comfortable and clean no matter what. Get inspired with these articles.
Give your master bath a mini makeover without a big investment.
There may be hidden, unused space in your home that could solve your need for another bathroom.
Doing your own tiling isn't very difficult, and will save you a bundle of cash.
If your half bath looks drab, boring, or utilitarian, why not decorate it and make it come alive? Read this article to learn how to decorate a half bath.
Back in vogue, wall-mount bathroom faucets will give you more room to maneuver and a lot more counter space for your stuff. Everybody dance now!
You've probably heard the sound coming from your bathtub before -- drip, drip,drip. How much money will you lose down the drain if you have a leaky showerhead?
If you've ventured up and down the faucet aisle of your local home improvement store lately, you may have been so overwhelmed with the choices that you turned and walked out empty-handed. Let us break it down for you.
By Sara Elliott
The average person takes more than 28,000 showers in a lifetime. With a handheld showerhead, you could save water and money without sacrificing water pressure.
By Bambi Turner
If your bathroom is old and dated, then it's time to remodel. But if you're confused about which shower head is best and whether to go with a glass door or a shower curtain, we'll tell you what will last and what will bring you the most money.
Bathrooms are typically the smallest rooms in a home, and if you make a mistake in the design, it can shrink the room even further. So what are the top mistakes you can make when your design your bathroom?
It's usually the smallest room in a house, but bathroom design can make a huge impact on your home's value. Find style ideas and practical tips for designing a beautiful bathroom.
Use these bathroom decorating ideas to design the perfect bathroom for your home. There are so many various styles that you'll definitely find something that suits your taste. Choose from glamor, southwest ranch, far east, and many more.
With the right bathroom design and decor, you can create your ideal bathroom. Discover a guide to bathroom design, including ideas on fixtures, cabinets, floor surfaces, and countertops, and ideas on how to decorate a bathroom in various styles.
Decorating a bathroom includes consideration not only of fixtures, fittings, and floor and wall surfaces, but also safety and maintenance. Discover the various styles of bathroom design ideas, including tips on cabinets, lighting, and much more!
Although American culture still associates cleanliness with virtue, we now also associate it with hedonistic pampering. From the skimpy, sanitary, one-per-household white box of the 1950s, the bath has blossomed into a beckoning retreat.
Most of us are guilty of it: a linen closet that looks like a bomb went off. The sheets and towels are stacked haphazardly, and the toiletries fall on the floor whenever the door opens. No more! It's time to reclaim the linen closet.