Bathroom Decor

Bathroom Updates That Won’t Break the Bank
Give your master bath a mini makeover Ã¢â‚¬â€œ without a big investment.

By Blythe Copeland

How to Add a Bathroom
There may be hidden, unused space in your home that could solve your need for another bathroom.

By Sarah Fernandez

Easy DIY Tiling Tips for Amateurs
Doing your own tiling isnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t very difficult, and will save you a bundle of cash.

By Sarah Fernandez

How to Decorate a Half Bath
If your half bath looks drab, boring, or utilitarian, why not decorate it and make it come alive? Read this article to learn how to decorate a half bath.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are wall mount bathroom faucets right for you?
Back in vogue, wall-mount bathroom faucets will give you more room to maneuver and a lot more counter space for your stuff. Everybody dance now!

By Emilie Sennebogen

What is the cost of a leaky shower head?
You've probably heard the sound coming from your bathtub before -- drip, drip,drip. How much money will you lose down the drain if you have a leaky showerhead?

By Christine Venzon

How to Choose a Bathroom Faucet
If you've ventured up and down the faucet aisle of your local home improvement store lately, you may have been so overwhelmed with the choices that you turned and walked out empty-handed. Let us break it down for you.

By Sara Elliott

Top 5 Reasons to Get a Handheld Shower Head
The average person takes more than 28,000 showers in a lifetime. With a handheld showerhead, you could save water and money without sacrificing water pressure.

By Bambi Turner

5 Shower Remodeling Tips
If your bathroom is old and dated, then it's time to remodel. But if you're confused about which shower head is best and whether to go with a glass door or a shower curtain, we'll tell you what will last and what will bring you the most money.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Top 10 Mistakes in Bathroom Design
Bathrooms are typically the smallest rooms in a home, and if you make a mistake in the design, it can shrink the room even further. So what are the top mistakes you can make when your design your bathroom?

By Jessica Brown

Bathroom Design Ideas
It's usually the smallest room in a house, but bathroom design can make a huge impact on your home's value. Find style ideas and practical tips for designing a beautiful bathroom.

By Mary Wynn Ryan

Bathroom Decorating Ideas
Use these bathroom decorating ideas to design the perfect bathroom for your home. There are so many various styles that you'll definitely find something that suits your taste. Choose from glamor, southwest ranch, far east, and many more.

By Mary Wynn Ryan

Bathroom Decor
With the right bathroom design and decor, you can create your ideal bathroom. Discover a guide to bathroom design, including ideas on fixtures, cabinets, floor surfaces, and countertops, and ideas on how to decorate a bathroom in various styles.

By Mary Wynn Ryan

Decorating a Bathroom
Decorating a bathroom includes consideration not only of fixtures, fittings, and floor and wall surfaces, but also safety and maintenance. Discover the various styles of bathroom design ideas, including tips on cabinets, lighting, and much more!

By Mary Wynn Ryan

A Guide to Bathroom Design
Although American culture still associates cleanliness with virtue, we now also associate it with hedonistic pampering. From the skimpy, sanitary, one-per-household white box of the 1950s, the bath has blossomed into a beckoning retreat.

By Mary Wynn Ryan

How to Design a Linen Closet
Most of us are guilty of it: a linen closet that looks like a bomb went off. The sheets and towels are stacked haphazardly, and the toiletries fall on the floor whenever the door opens. No more! It's time to reclaim the linen closet.

By Debra K. Melchior & Emilie Sennebogen