10 Things Your Plumber Doesn't Want You to Know

Before he touches your pipes, make sure he knows what he's doing.

There are some things around the house that your average homeowner can attempt to fix herself. Replacing a light switch, shoring up a loose piece of molding, fixing a broken floor tile -- these are all pretty basic things you might find on a honey-do list.

When it comes to plumbing, however, it's a different story. Water always finds a way out, so even the smallest mistake in a DIY plumbing repair can end in disaster. That means that when something is awry with your pipes, you need to call in a professional. When it comes to hiring a plumber and getting through a job, here are 10 things your plumber may not want you to know.

