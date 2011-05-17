10 Ideas for a Reading and Writing Room

If you have kids and you want to get some work done at home, then you should consider keeping your reading and writing room a kid-free zone. Most freelance journalists and authors say that treating your work day as if you went into an office building is the way to go, so explain to your kids that while Mommy or Daddy may be at home, they're unavailable during work hours -- unless it's a true emergency, of course. You can temper this with breaks during the day so your children get the attention they need. Just think of your reading and writing room as an adult clubhouse -- no kids allowed.

