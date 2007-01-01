How Setting Up a Home Office Works

Learn how to set up a home office that meets all your needs. See more home office pictures

Do you dream of a 15-second commute to work rather than a 45-minute commute? Do you want to squeeze some extra time out of the day by cutting out that commute time completely? Do you think you might get more done if you didn't have the interruptions inherent with traditional offices?

If you're thinking about any of these things, you've probably been dreaming of a home office. In this article, we'll find out what makes an effective home office, and we'll get you started setting up one up.