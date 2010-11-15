Top 10 Things You Should Know About Antiquing

There are some basic names for the old stuff we buy. If you're a fan of vintage items, that means you like things that are typically less than 100 years old, but identifiable by their decade or period style, like a vintage car. Collectibles, on the other hand, are sets of like items from the same period or maker -- think collectible toys. Classics are archetypes of good design from a specific era or of a specific use. A leather riding boot, for example, is a classic.

And sometimes neat items such as farming or kitchen implements of mysterious origin are not valuables or antiques, but they're just plain old and interesting nonetheless.

