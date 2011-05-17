How to Design a Sewing Room

For anyone who sews, the possibility of having an entire room dedicated to your craft is a dream come true. Without room for proper organization, sewing rooms can turn into a mess -- quickly. There are lots of little parts, like thread bobbins and needles and pins, and then, of course, all of the waiting projects and their pieces. Trying to cram everything into the corner of a room or a closet can create a cluttered area that makes you want to avoid going anywhere near your beloved sewing machine.
Now you have the opportunity to create an area where there's actually a place for everything, which is very exciting. You'll definitely want to look at lots of photos of existing sewing rooms and pull out ideas that you can incorporate into your room. But remember that at the end of the day, you want to design a room that truly supports your needs and the work that you do. If you're a quilter, your needs will be much different from a garment seamstress. So, grab a cup of tea and read on for lots of ideas for designing the sewing room of your dreams.
