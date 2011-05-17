How to Design a Sewing Room

" " Organization will make your sewing life so much easier. Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

Sewing is a creative pursuit, and the sky is the limit when it comes to designing a room that brings out your creativity. One of the biggest challenges is configuring your storage, especially all of the ancillary tools and supplies. When brainstorming ideas, it's good to have a list of everything that needs a place.

Every sewer has a stash of fabric, probably a pretty large one, waiting in the wings for an inspired project. A wall of cubbies or a chest of drawers is a great way to store folded fabrics that are organized in a way that makes sense to you -- by designer, by color, by fabric type or by project.

Clear glass jars arranged on a hanging shelf are a perfect solution to store buttons, extra thread, ribbon and elastic, keeping them handy and visible. Pegboard is a great place to organize and hang tools that need to be accessed regularly, and the empty spaces ensure that they get put back when not in use so you don't have to go on a scavenger hunt next time you need it. To dress up the pegboard, paint it in a complementary color to the wall, and frame it like a piece of art.

And don't forget your sewing books and magazines that need homes, too, so be sure to add plenty of shelving to accommodate. It might not be a bad idea to pick a time of year to weed out publications that are no longer relative to your work.