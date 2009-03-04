What are green communities?

Green Community Principles at Work
Your community may not be green yet, but that doesn't mean that it isn't moving in the right direction. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a program in place that helps communities implement more environmentally friendly and sustainable practices. Through publications, grants and technical assistance, the EPA's Smart Growth program encourages communities to preserve open spaces, protect farmland, create walkable areas, offer multiple transportation options and cultivate compact building design [source: EPA].
The EPA encourages local and regional action plans that anticipate and prevent environmental problems, conserve natural resources, like water and wildlife, and encourage quality over quantity. Under their guidelines, good community planning treats natural ecosystems and open land as precious resources and takes the potential environmental consequences of community projects into account before acting.
A greener approach to community planning will help protect the wealth and diversity of our environment so it will be around for future generations to enjoy.
