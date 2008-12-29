Home & Garden
Green Construction

Green construction is a hot new trend in building and construction. Green construction involves using recycled materials and utilizing the concepts of sustainable design. As the concepts gain popularity, using them will become second nature.

Green Roofs And White Roofs: Low Tech Ways To Save Tons Of Energy

Painting roofs white is an easy way to reflect heat and save costs in the summer. But even better is planting gardens on rooftops, bringing the green back to the urban jungle.

Construction / Green Construction
10 Ways Hospital Construction Can Go Green

Building a green hospital helps keep the trees, the birds, the squirrels, the patients, the employees and even the hospital's bottom line healthy, too. So how do they do it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Construction / Green Construction
5 Cool Prefab Housing Ideas

Most people think of a prefab home as a small, rectangular-shaped box dropped on a concrete slab foundation out in the middle of nowhere. But these aren't your grandfather's prefab houses.

By Patrick E. George Construction / Green Construction
How to Run Your House Solely on Solar Power

Planning to run your house completely on solar power requires considerable financial, mental and emotional investments. Are you ready to go off the grid?

By Cherise Threewitt Construction / Green Construction
10 Companies Utilizing Green Construction

As concern grows over the use of natural resources, many people look to major corporations to set an example for energy efficiency. Which companies make an effort to work in green environments?

By Jane McGrath Construction / Green Construction
Why salvage construction materials?

Salvaging construction materials is great for many reasons, including saving money, preserving history, using cool, old stuff and keeping waste out of landfills.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
Green Construction: Is it worth it?

There are many factors to weigh when considering green construction, such as cost, personal health and environmental health. Is it worth the effort to go green?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
What is the International Green Construction Code?

The new International Green Construction Code (IgCC), which will hopefully be adopted by jurisdictions around the world, is a set of minimum green requirements for building or altering any commercial structure. What makes it different from LEED?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
10 Influential Green Architects

Many say the pioneer of green design was the irascible Frank Lloyd Wright, but others note that sustainable architecture has been around forever. Regardless, who are some of the leading figures in the field today?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
How are hospitals going green?

Hospitals are some of the biggest generators of waste; so when they become more environmentally conscious, they have some of the biggest impact. What steps are hospitals taking today?

By Colleen Cancio Construction / Green Construction
Top 10 Green Technologies for the Home

You may already know about solar heaters and rain barrels, but what about geothermal pumps and backyard wind turbines? Find out what's the latest in home green technology.

By Becky Striepe Construction / Green Construction
How Air Curtains Work

Is it possible for a stream of air to behave like a door? Surprisingly, yes. This door may not block out burglars, but it can certainly fight against cold winds, flying insects and pollutants.

By Garth Sundem Construction / Green Construction
Are hotels going green?

Hotels, especially luxury ones, have a reputation for excess and conspicuous consumption, but that's all changing. Get on the green hotel bandwagon in this article.

By Gerlinda Grimes Construction / Green Construction
Will going green affect your pets?

If you're in the process of making your home and habits more eco-friendly, don't forget your pets. So how can you reduce their carbon, er, pawprints?

By Laurie L. Dove Construction / Green Construction
Are there green home inspections?

When you're making home improvements or trying to buy or sell a home, eco-friendliness and energy efficiency matter. So how can an inspector help?

By Laurie L. Dove Construction / Green Construction
Top 10 Green Advances in Residential Building

Once upon a time, all residential building was eco-friendly, from yurts to adobe dwellings. Green housing's time has come again -- and this time, with some nifty technologies in tow.

By Gerlinda Grimes Construction / Green Construction
10 Things to Look for in a Green Contractor

Want to build or renovate in a environmentally friendly way? You're going to need the right contractor for the job.

By Thomas Moore Construction / Green Construction
Has green construction made an impact on the environment yet?

There's been so much talk about green construction and LEED-certified buildings but so far, has it really made the impact we've been expecting?

By Becky Striepe Construction / Green Construction
Why isn't green construction required by law?

If building green is so good for the environment, why isn't it required?

By Brian Boone Construction / Green Construction
Are green homes more expensive to insure?

You want to do the right thing by building green. But will you be able to insure your home without paying an arm and a leg?

By Garth Sundem Construction / Green Construction
Top 10 Cities for Green Construction

How are cities coping with population increases and construction demands? We've got 10 of the most environmentally conscious urban spaces for you to consider.

By Jeff Harder Construction / Green Construction
Did any part of the construction industry escape the bubble burst?

Despite the Great Recession, one area of the construction industry has actually gained ground during the economic crisis -- green building. Can its boom continue?

By Mark Boyer Construction / Green Construction
Is nanotechnology changing the face of the construction industry?

Roads that reduce pollution. Self-repairing buildings. It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but nanotechnology is poised to fundamentally change the way we build the world around us.

By Jacob Clifton Construction / Green Construction
Top 10 Green Advances in Commercial Building

Green homes have been trendy for some time, but now commercial buildings are getting in on the eco-building act. From living walls to mushroom bricks, check out 10 of the raddest advances in the field.

By Shanna Freeman Construction / Green Construction
Do you have to get a special permit to build green?

The paperwork required for any construction project can cause bigger headaches than the jackhammers that come later. Is building green even more of a pain?

By Laurie L. Dove Construction / Green Construction

