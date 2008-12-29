Advertisement
Green construction is a hot new trend in building and construction. Green construction involves using recycled materials and utilizing the concepts of sustainable design. As the concepts gain popularity, using them will become second nature.
Advertisement
Painting roofs white is an easy way to reflect heat and save costs in the summer. But even better is planting gardens on rooftops, bringing the green back to the urban jungle.
Building a green hospital helps keep the trees, the birds, the squirrels, the patients, the employees and even the hospital's bottom line healthy, too. So how do they do it?
Most people think of a prefab home as a small, rectangular-shaped box dropped on a concrete slab foundation out in the middle of nowhere. But these aren't your grandfather's prefab houses.
Planning to run your house completely on solar power requires considerable financial, mental and emotional investments. Are you ready to go off the grid?
As concern grows over the use of natural resources, many people look to major corporations to set an example for energy efficiency. Which companies make an effort to work in green environments?
Salvaging construction materials is great for many reasons, including saving money, preserving history, using cool, old stuff and keeping waste out of landfills.
There are many factors to weigh when considering green construction, such as cost, personal health and environmental health. Is it worth the effort to go green?
The new International Green Construction Code (IgCC), which will hopefully be adopted by jurisdictions around the world, is a set of minimum green requirements for building or altering any commercial structure. What makes it different from LEED?
Many say the pioneer of green design was the irascible Frank Lloyd Wright, but others note that sustainable architecture has been around forever. Regardless, who are some of the leading figures in the field today?
Hospitals are some of the biggest generators of waste; so when they become more environmentally conscious, they have some of the biggest impact. What steps are hospitals taking today?
You may already know about solar heaters and rain barrels, but what about geothermal pumps and backyard wind turbines? Find out what's the latest in home green technology.
Is it possible for a stream of air to behave like a door? Surprisingly, yes. This door may not block out burglars, but it can certainly fight against cold winds, flying insects and pollutants.
Hotels, especially luxury ones, have a reputation for excess and conspicuous consumption, but that's all changing. Get on the green hotel bandwagon in this article.
If you're in the process of making your home and habits more eco-friendly, don't forget your pets. So how can you reduce their carbon, er, pawprints?
When you're making home improvements or trying to buy or sell a home, eco-friendliness and energy efficiency matter. So how can an inspector help?
Once upon a time, all residential building was eco-friendly, from yurts to adobe dwellings. Green housing's time has come again -- and this time, with some nifty technologies in tow.
Want to build or renovate in a environmentally friendly way? You're going to need the right contractor for the job.
There's been so much talk about green construction and LEED-certified buildings but so far, has it really made the impact we've been expecting?
If building green is so good for the environment, why isn't it required?
You want to do the right thing by building green. But will you be able to insure your home without paying an arm and a leg?
How are cities coping with population increases and construction demands? We've got 10 of the most environmentally conscious urban spaces for you to consider.
Despite the Great Recession, one area of the construction industry has actually gained ground during the economic crisis -- green building. Can its boom continue?
Roads that reduce pollution. Self-repairing buildings. It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but nanotechnology is poised to fundamentally change the way we build the world around us.
Green homes have been trendy for some time, but now commercial buildings are getting in on the eco-building act. From living walls to mushroom bricks, check out 10 of the raddest advances in the field.
The paperwork required for any construction project can cause bigger headaches than the jackhammers that come later. Is building green even more of a pain?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are Single-use Plastics and Should They Be Banned?
January 28, 2020
Who Put the Baby in the King Cake?
January 28, 2020
Mongoose vs. Cobra: Who'd Win In a Grudge Match?
January 28, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement