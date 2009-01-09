What is OSB?

Oriented strand board was created in the late 1970s as inventors extended the use of waferboard. It differs from other wood-scrap products because its rectangularly shaped wood strands are placed strategically rather than randomly. These "cross oriented layers" are manufactured to be water resistant and immune to warping [source: APA Wood].

Manufacturers of OSB panels engineer their product to match a performance-rated scale. Manufacturers want to make sure their product is strong, multifunctional, uniform and workable. It comes in various sizes, usually ranging from a quarter-inch (6 mm) to three-quarters of an inch (18.5 mm), though customers may put in special size requests.

­OSB uses the wood from trees that grow quickly and sustainably, like aspen poplar, southern yellow pine and mixed hardwood species. The process of making OSB involves cutting the logs into strands that are then dried, organized an­d treated with wax, resins, and waterproof heat cured adhesives. To form panels, these strands are grouped into big sheets and pressurized at a high temperature.

OSB has come into fashion as a product with the same purpose and function as plywood — so OSB and plywood compete in the marketplace.