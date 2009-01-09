How Roofing Materials Work

With all the seams in a roof -- especially with traditional shingles -- there has to be a layer of protection between the roofing materials and your house. That's where roofing underlayment materials come into play.

It used to be that an asphalt-saturated building paper acted as a weather barrier between roofing materials and the roof [source: Toolbase]. Today, there are many options for roofing underlayment materials -- rubberized asphalt to organic, fiberglass to synthetic. The right underlayment for your roof will keep moisture, cold weather and stifling summer air out, giving your roof a longer life. Many have anti-slip technology to protect the people who install the roof, and they can be exposed for up to six months while the roof gets built. If going green is on your agenda, you can choose from organic underlayments, as well as synthetic ones that can help your home become Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified [source: 4Specs].

Whatever is most important to you, roofing materials can provide a variety of options to suit your needs, from organic underlayment materials to classy copper roofs. Who knew a roof could have so much personality? For more information, visit the links below.

Getting the Job Done­ Synthetic roof underlayments have been pulling their weight lately, most notably in post-Katrina New Orleans. In the aftermath of the storm, contractors used synthetic underlayments as a temporary roofing solution because many types can be exposed for up to six months. These roofing underlayments held up better than FEMA'­s tarps and became part of the houses as they were repaired -- unlike plastic tarps, which have to be removed and trashed [source: Toolbase].

