How to Maintain a Furnace

Heating systems are usually trouble-free and easy to maintain. But efficient operation is a function of good regular maintenance. No matter what type of furnace you have, there are several things you can do to keep your heating system in top condition.

While some aspects of furnace upkeep can be complex and are best left to the professionals, there is a surprising amount of repairs you can do yourself. Keeping your furnace running properly can save you a lot of money on heating costs and helps avoid expensive repairs in the future.

In this article, we will tell you how to service and troubleshoot your furnace, including gas, oil and electric furnaces.

Before we get to the troubleshooting, let's start with some steps you can take before your furnace shuts down.