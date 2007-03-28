How to Repair Electric Furnaces

Although major problems will require professional help, there are many quick-fix jobs that a homeowner can do to get his or her electric furnace operating properly again. Use this chart if your furnance is not working properly.







ELECTRIC FURNACE TROUBLESHOOTING CHART



Problem Possible cause Solution Furnace won't run





1. No power.





1. Check for blown fuses or tripped

circuit breakers at main entrance

panel, at separate entrance panel,

and on or in furnace; restore circuit.

2. Switch off.

2. Turn on separate power switch

on or near furnace.

3. Motor overload.

3. Wait 30 minutes; press reset

button. Repeat if necessary. Not enough heat



1. Thermostat set

too low. 1. Raise thermostat setting 5°.



2. Filter dirty. 2. Clean or replace filter.

3. Blower clogged. 3. Clean blower assembly.

4. Registers closed

or blocked.

4. Make sure all registers are open;

make sure they are not blocked

by rugs, drapes, or furniture.

5. System out of

balance. 5. Balance system.



6. Blower belt loose

or broken. 6. Adjust or replace belt.



7. Element faulty. 7. Call a professional. Furnace turns

on and off

repeatedly 1. Filter dirty.

2. Motor and/or

blower needs

1. Clean or replace filter.

2. If motor and blower have oil

ports, lubricate.



lubrication.





3. Blower clogged. 3. Clean blower assembly. Blower won't

stop running 1. Blower control

set wrong. 1. Reset thermostat from ON

to AUTO.



2. Relays faulty. 2. Call a professional. Furnace noisy

1. Access panels

loose.

1. Mount and fasten access

panels correctly.

2. Belts sticking, worn,

or damaged.

2. Spray squeaking belts with

fan belt dressing; replace worn

or damaged belts.

3. Blower belt too

loose or too tight. 3. Adjust belt.



4. Motor and/or blower

needs lubrication. 4. If motor and blower have oil

ports, lubricate.

