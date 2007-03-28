How to Repair Electric Furnaces

Troubleshooting Electric Furnaces and Electric Heaters
Although major problems will require professional help, there are many quick-fix jobs that a homeowner can do to get his or her electric furnace operating properly again. Use this chart if your furnance is not working properly.
Many electric furnaces are fused separately from the rest of the home. Learn where to find the fuses for the electric furnace on the next page.
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
ELECTRIC FURNACE TROUBLESHOOTING CHART
|Problem
|Possible cause
|Solution
|Furnace won't run
|1. No power.
|1. Check for blown fuses or tripped
circuit breakers at main entrance
panel, at separate entrance panel,
and on or in furnace; restore circuit.
|
|2. Switch off.
|2. Turn on separate power switch
on or near furnace.
|
|3. Motor overload.
|3. Wait 30 minutes; press reset
button. Repeat if necessary.
|Not enough heat
|1. Thermostat set
too low.
|1. Raise thermostat setting 5°.
|
|2. Filter dirty.
|2. Clean or replace filter.
|
|3. Blower clogged.
|3. Clean blower assembly.
|
|4. Registers closed
or blocked.
|4. Make sure all registers are open;
make sure they are not blocked
by rugs, drapes, or furniture.
|
|5. System out of
balance.
|5. Balance system.
|
|6. Blower belt loose
or broken.
|6. Adjust or replace belt.
|
|7. Element faulty.
|7. Call a professional.
|Furnace turns
on and off
repeatedly
|1. Filter dirty.
2. Motor and/or
blower needs
|1. Clean or replace filter.
2. If motor and blower have oil
ports, lubricate.
|
| lubrication.
|
|
|3. Blower clogged.
|3. Clean blower assembly.
|Blower won't
stop running
|1. Blower control
set wrong.
|1. Reset thermostat from ON
to AUTO.
|
|2. Relays faulty.
|2. Call a professional.
|Furnace noisy
|1. Access panels
loose.
|1. Mount and fasten access
panels correctly.
|
|2. Belts sticking, worn,
or damaged.
|2. Spray squeaking belts with
fan belt dressing; replace worn
or damaged belts.
|
|3. Blower belt too
loose or too tight.
|3. Adjust belt.
|
|4. Motor and/or blower
needs lubrication.
|4. If motor and blower have oil
ports, lubricate.
