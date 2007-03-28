How to Repair Electric Furnaces

Electric furnaces are fused at a building's main electrical service entrance. Many electric furnaces are on separate circuits, sometimes located in a separate fuse box away from the main panel. The heating elements of the furnace are also fused, and these fuses are located on a panel that is on or inside the furnace housing.





The heating elements on an electric furnace are fused on a

separate panel located on or inside the furnace housing.

If changing the fuses or resetting the breakers does not restore power to the furnace, call a professional service person. Do not attempt to repair heating elements, the transformer, heating relays, or po

wer relays. Repairs to these components must be made by a professional service person.



Now that you know how to work on your electric furnance, you'll be able to do some jobs yourself. Use the tips in this article to stay warm.





