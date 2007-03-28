How To Repair Oil Furnaces

The stack control of the oil furnace, located in the stack, is a safety device that monitors the operation of the oil burner. If the burner fails to ignite, the stack control shuts off the motor. Frequently, however, a furnace shutdown is caused by a malfunctioning stack control rather than by the burner.

What You'll Need You'll want to have these tools on hand to check the stack control:

Wrench

Brush

Soapy water

Soft cloth

Newspaper

Refractory cement

If the burner fails to ignite, first check the fuel tank and refill it if necessary. If the tank doesn't need to be refilled, press the reset button on the stack control. If the burner doesn't ignite after you've pressed the button once, clean the control, as detailed below. Then press the reset button again. If the burner still doesn't operate, call a professional service person.



The stack control gradually becomes coated with soot during the heating season. To keep it working properly, clean the control every month or as soon as it becomes soot-covered. Here's how to clean the stack control:



Step 1: Remove bolts that hold control in stack. Pull out sensor and its housing.



Step 2: With brush dipped in soapy water, remove all soot from control. Wipe control dry with soft cloth.



Step 3: Before replacing control, clean stack. Spread newspaper to protect floor, then disassemble stack. As you work, remove soot and debris from each section by tapping them firmly on newspaper-covered floor.



Step 4: After cleaning sections, reassemble them in reverse order. Make sure stack sections are properly aligned and firmly connected.



Step 5: Finally, reposition stack control in stack, and reseal connection to chimney with refractory cement.



© 2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Clean the stack control every month. To remove the control, turn off

the power to the furnace, then back out the bolts that hold it in the stack.

