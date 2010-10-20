How to Choose the Right Type of Carpet

As with many things, you can spend as much or as little as you want to on carpet. A quick glance at a major carpet manufacturer's price list shows a range of $4 to $33 per square yard. That means that for a small room, you could spend as little as $70 or as much as $500 on carpet, excluding the cost of padding, installation and other expenses [source: Shaw Carpet]. Chances are good that you'll find a carpet priced somewhere between these extremes that meets your needs. Just be careful not to skimp too much, or you'll end up replacing your carpet sooner than you might have otherwise, therefore costing yourself more money in the long run.

Carpet can be a big expense, but there are some ways you can trim the cost. The first thing you should do is shop around. There are numerous brands of carpet, each offering seemingly endless combinations of color, style, texture and fiber. If you're willing to do the legwork, you'll probably find several companies that manufacture the carpet you want, some at lower prices than others. Once you narrow down your options, ask your salesperson for an itemized estimate. Then see if you can get padding, tack strips and installation more cheaply from another supplier. It's usually not a good idea to install it yourself. Laying carpet can be a very frustrating process if you don't know what you're doing!