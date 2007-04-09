How to Carpet a Stairway

The carpeting on stairs takes a lot more abuse than regular room carpeting, and it often wears out much sooner. But don't worry, replacing a worn stair runner or carpeting a bare stairway is no problem when you know the technique, and this article will give you the information and instructions you need to complete the job.

Tools:

pliers

vacuum cleaner

measuring tape or rule

chalk or pencil

work gloves

small handsaw

hammer

heavy scissors

3/4-inch-thick piece of scrap wood

staple gun

utility knife with sharp heavy-duty blades

awl

tack hammer

stair wedging tool or broad-bladed chisel

knee kicker, available on rental from most carpet dealers

Materials:

tack-less carpet fastening strips

heavy rubber or felt stair carpet padding

paper

heavy-duty staples

carpet runner

For more information related to carpet installation: