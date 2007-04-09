How to Carpet a Stairway

The carpeting on stairs takes a lot more abuse than regular room carpeting, and it often wears out much sooner. But don't worry, replacing a worn stair runner or carpeting a bare stairway is no problem when you know the technique, and this article will give you the information and instructions you need to complete the job.
Tools:
- pliers
- vacuum cleaner
- measuring tape or rule
- chalk or pencil
- work gloves
- small handsaw
- hammer
- heavy scissors
- 3/4-inch-thick piece of scrap wood
- staple gun
- utility knife with sharp heavy-duty blades
- awl
- tack hammer
- stair wedging tool or broad-bladed chisel
- knee kicker, available on rental from most carpet dealers
Materials:
- tack-less carpet fastening strips
- heavy rubber or felt stair carpet padding
- paper
- heavy-duty staples
- carpet runner
