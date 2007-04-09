Home & Garden
How to Carpet a Stairway

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The carpeting on stairs takes a lot more abuse than regular room carpeting, and it often wears out much sooner. But don't worry, replacing a worn stair runner or carpeting a bare stairway is no problem when you know the technique, and this article will give you the information and instructions you need to complete the job.

Tools:

  • pliers
  • vacuum cleaner
  • measuring tape or rule
  • chalk or pencil
  • work gloves
  • small handsaw
  • hammer
  • heavy scissors
  • 3/4-inch-thick piece of scrap wood
  • staple gun
  • utility knife with sharp heavy-duty blades
  • awl
  • tack hammer
  • stair wedging tool or broad-bladed chisel
  • knee kicker, available on rental from most carpet dealers

Materials:

  • tack-less carpet fastening strips
  • heavy rubber or felt stair carpet padding
  • paper
  • heavy-duty staples
  • carpet runner

For more information related to carpet installation:

  • How to Install Carpeting: Need to carpet an entire room? Learn how to install wall-to-wall carpeting with this article.
  • Carpet-Cleaning Tips: Whether due to spills and stains or just a lot of traffic, carpet gets dirty over time. Use these tips to keep your carpeting looking its best.
  • How to Repair Floors: Squeaks and cracks can be signs of problems with your floor. Find out how to make the repairs you need.

