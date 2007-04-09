How to Install Carpeting

Installing wall-to-wall carpeting takes preparation and care, but it doesn't take much special skill. This article will take you through the basics of what you need to know to install carpet in the room of your choice -- from gathering materials, to measuring and preparing, to putting the padding and carpet in place. Very large rooms require power stretchers, so leave those to the professionals, but the rest of the house is yours.

Tools:

measuring rule

hammer

nail set

screwdriver

putty knife

vacuum cleaner

work gloves

tack hammer

1/4-inch-thick piece of scrap wood

small handsaw

heavy scissors

staple gun

paintbrush or fine-toothed notched trowel

utility knife with sharp heavy-duty blades

knee kicker, available on rental from most carpet dealers

block of scrap wood

plane

Materials:

graph paper

flooring nails

wood putty

tack-less carpet fastening strips

metal door edging strip for each doorway in room

latex or vinyl foam carpet padding

foam padding adhesive

heavy-duty staples

precut and preseamed carpeting

For more information related to carpet installation: