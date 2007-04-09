How to Install Carpeting

Installing wall-to-wall carpeting takes preparation and care, but it doesn't take much special skill. This article will take you through the basics of what you need to know to install carpet in the room of your choice -- from gathering materials, to measuring and preparing, to putting the padding and carpet in place. Very large rooms require power stretchers, so leave those to the professionals, but the rest of the house is yours.
Tools:
- measuring rule
- hammer
- nail set
- screwdriver
- putty knife
- vacuum cleaner
- work gloves
- tack hammer
- 1/4-inch-thick piece of scrap wood
- small handsaw
- heavy scissors
- staple gun
- paintbrush or fine-toothed notched trowel
- utility knife with sharp heavy-duty blades
- knee kicker, available on rental from most carpet dealers
- block of scrap wood
- plane
Materials:
- graph paper
- flooring nails
- wood putty
- tack-less carpet fastening strips
- metal door edging strip for each doorway in room
- latex or vinyl foam carpet padding
- foam padding adhesive
- heavy-duty staples
- precut and preseamed carpeting
