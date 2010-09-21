How Professional Carpet Installation Works

" " A professional carpet installer pays great attention to detail. iStockphoto.com /dirkr

If you're known as a professional, that implies that you're excellent at what you do. The same goes with carpet installers. When you call in a pro to install your new plush, you expect a certain level of quality and knowledge that the job will be done to exacting standards. Installing your own carpet could end up in any number of ways, but if you hire those who know the process, hopefully you'll end up with a job well done.

Even if the worst-case scenario occurs -- for example, if you find huge ripples in your new flooring, the seams are showing, or the carpet is lifting away from the walls -- you know you have some recourse against the contractor or retailer that installed it. When working with professionals, you should have the guarantee that the job will be done right the first time, or you won't have to pay for the repairs.

The best way to avoid mistakes is to make sure the carpet is put in place correctly the first time. Do you remember the knee-kicker? The carpet stretcher? The crazy-looking tool known as the seam roller? These are all specialized tools and in the wrong hands could cause utter chaos! Well, not chaos, perhaps, but you could end up damaging your carpet permanently if you aren't careful. However, under the guidance of professionals, these tools usually are used correctly and leave you stress-free.

And what does stress-free carpet installation look like? To begin with, the carpet will meet the walls snugly and without any edges showing. Also, the carpet will be smooth and won't show any bumps or ridges. Finally, any seams where the installers had to put two sections of carpet together won't be noticeable at first glance. These are the most important elements of a job well done.

Next, we'll look at some of the problems that may arise with professional carpet installation.