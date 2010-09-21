How Professional Carpet Installation Works

As we discussed before, having work done by professionals is sure to cost more than doing it on your own. In that sense, one of the major disadvantages of hiring a contractor is simply that it would be cheaper to install the carpet yourself.

Also, while it's expensive to hire a contractor, a lot of them haven't been able to raise their prices as quickly as the cost of supplies has risen. This problem leaves the professional installer needing more jobs today to make the same amount of money he or she did 10 years ago [source: Carpet Buyers Handbook]. What that means for you as the customer is that there is a chance they might rush through the job in order to rack up more jobs in a day. A rushed job is rarely a good job, and with carpeting, that can make a huge difference in quality.

Advertisement

Another thing to keep in mind is that using a contractor that might not be as reputable as others could end up costing you more in the long run. Remember, using a carpet retailer will mean that you are covered under the retailer's warranty. There is a chance that, by using an independent contractor to install your carpet, you might void the warranty and not be covered should something go wrong with the installation. That means that if the installer makes a mistake, it will probably cost you more in the long run to fix it.

Some things to look for in a poorly done installation include the following: frayed edges where the carpet meets the wall, seams that don't match or are aligned improperly, or bumps and ridges in the carpet. Often, repairs on these types of mistakes are time-consuming and costly -- all reasons to be careful when choosing your installer.

Hopefully, you're ready to decide if you need to hire a professional carpet installer. Read on for more information and links to help you get fully settled in with your new carpet.

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources