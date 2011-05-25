How to Apply Orange Peel Texture to Walls

Upgrade those boring walls in your home by adding a fun texture. Orange peel texture, otherwise known as splatter texture, is a light texture to add a classy look to drywall. Follow this guide to apply orange peel texture to your walls.

Here's what you'll need:

Advertisement

Dry mix wall texture

Drywall paint sprayer/hopper gun

Drywall sealer/paint primer

Here's what to do:

Prepare your walls If you're going to apply orange peel texture to a wall that has already been wallpapered, you'll need to remove the wallpaper , sand the wall down to a smooth surface and then apply a coat of paint primer. For a painted wall, simply go over the coat of paint with a coat of primer. If you're starting with new drywall or sheetrock, apply a layer of drywall sealer [source: Bianchina]. Prepare the mix Stir the powder into the amount of water indicated in the instructions on the package. If available, use a power agitator to mix it up. Allow the powder to soak for 15 minutes and then mix it vigorously until you have a creamy, lump-free paste [source: US Gypsum]. Apply the texture Set your paint sprayer or hopper gun to the high pressure and small nozzle settings. Move the spray across the wall at a constant, brisk speed. You might want to try practicing on an extra piece of sheetrock or drywall to get the hang of how to make the texture look the way you want [source: Pickett]. Paint the wall Most drywall textures aren't washable and need to be painted over [source: US Gypsum]. Choose a nice latex-based, glossy wall paint and add the final decorations.