How to Paint a Bathtub

Replacing your old bathtub is a very expensive proposition, but fortunately it can be painted to look like new. Remember, there are really no shortcuts to refinishing a bathtub. Anything short of a full removal of the old surface and repainting just won't work [source:Munro]. So roll up your shirtsleeves and start refinishing your bath tub.
Materials needed:
- Industrial cleanser
- Palm held sander or lots of sandpaper
- Newspaper
- Masking tape
- Porcelain bonding agent
- Acrylic paint or top coat
- Primer
- Face mask
Here's what to do:
- Make sure the bathroom is well ventilated, by opening all the doors and windows.
- Clean the tub thoroughly with industrial cleanser. The cleaner the tub, the better the acrylic paint will adhere and the less you will have to sand.
- Sand the tub. This will create a rougher surface, which will help the paint stick more readily. Be sure to wear a face mask while sanding.
- Rinse the tub with warm water and wait for it to dry.
- Cover the bathroom floor with newspaper.
- Put on your face mask for the next steps.
- Apply a coat of bonding agent with a clean cloth. This will dry in about 5 minutes.
- Mix the primer as per the manufacturer's instructions.
- Apply a thin, even coat of primer on the tub, using a brush or a spray gun. Make sure that there are no drips. If there are any drips, you will have drips on the tub when the primer dries.
- Apply a second coat of primer when the first coat is dry.
- Apply three coats of acrylic polymer paint after the primer dries, with either a paint brush or a spray gun. Let the paint dry for 30 minutes between each application.
- Let the top coat of paint dry for 48 hours before using the tub [source: Repair Home].
