How to Paint Over Paneling

If you own an older home, the chances are that your den/playroom and basement have dark wood paneling on the walls, which by now has that drab, worn look. You don't want to remove the old paneling, just paint over it. If you have the time, painting over paneling is a very viable option, and is not too difficult. So, let's begin painting over those wood panels to give your room a new look.

Materials needed

Paint

Primer

Joint compound (powder or pre-mixed)

Sandpaper

Paint brush or roller

Putty knife

Plastic drop cloth

Soap and water

Sponge

Here's what to do: