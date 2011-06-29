How to Remove Paint from Metal

Removing paint with baking soda An effective and fast way to remove paint from small metal hardware is to boil it in water and baking soda. Take a pot that you can dispose of and fill it halfway with water. Pour enough baking soda into the pot with to fully cover the bottom of the pot. Place your hardware in the pot and allow it to simmer in the water for half an hour. When you pull the metal out of the pot, you will see that peeling the paint off is effortless. If you don't want to expose yourself to possibly hazardous chemicals, removing paint with baking soda is a great method [source: Smith & Arrow].