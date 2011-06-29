If you're looking to repaint your metal hardware or furniture or you're trying to clean the mistakes of a sloppy painter, removing paint from metal can seem like quite a task. In fact, there are several products on the market to make this task easier. With patience, you can have your metal pieces stripped of all color or varnish. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to remove paint from metal.
- Removing paint with chemicals There are many types of chemical paint removers. Read the labels before buying one so that you choose the method you like best. You can choose between liquid, aerosol and paste paint removers. The item that you're stripping should also be a factor in your decision about what chemical solution to purchase. Liquid removers dry quickly so they're best for small piece of hardware, while aerosol sprays can cover a large item in a short time. Follow the directions on the paint remover. Most will require that you cover your metal with the solution, wait for it to activate and then rinse the metal in water or chisel the now easily removable paint [source: Smith & Arrow, Ace Hardware].
- Removing paint with baking soda An effective and fast way to remove paint from small metal hardware is to boil it in water and baking soda. Take a pot that you can dispose of and fill it halfway with water. Pour enough baking soda into the pot with to fully cover the bottom of the pot. Place your hardware in the pot and allow it to simmer in the water for half an hour. When you pull the metal out of the pot, you will see that peeling the paint off is effortless. If you don't want to expose yourself to possibly hazardous chemicals, removing paint with baking soda is a great method [source: Smith & Arrow].
- Removing paint with heat Another method for efficiently removing paint from metal is using heat. Simply soak small metal pieces in a crock pot full of soapy water. Turn on the crock pot, and let the heat and soap get to work on the paint. Gently scrub the loosened paint off with a nylon brush [source: Baker].
