Top 10 Mistakes in Kitchen Design

Kitchens typically contain lots of stuff. Not only that, but items often concealed behind built-in kitchen cabinet doors can be oddly shaped and space hogs, such as a food processor. Finding a home for your kitchen stuff that still keeps it easily accessible is a tricky proposition. Because built-ins are expensive and the overall size of the area you're working with may be limited, one big design mistake is not including enough storage.

Kitchen storage is prime real estate. It's tempting to place your design dollar where it will give you some real visual payback, like flooring, countertops or beautiful appliances. The work-a-day life of a kitchen includes lots of tools that contribute to preparing and serving meals. A big part of the enjoyment of your kitchen will be how accessible these labor-saving items are. If you have to go out to the garage every time you want to use your wok, fryer or waffle iron instead of having them available at your fingertips, you may start to feel cheated, especially after the newness of all those shiny, expensive surfaces has worn off.

While you're still planning your kitchen wish list, take an inventory of your small appliances and other kitchen items. Make an assessment of what you really need and rate how accessible each item will have to be for you to be happy with the overall layout. This is probably a good time for you to do a little decluttering, too.