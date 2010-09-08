5 Easy Home Hardware Tricks

There's a better way to get a solid grip on that old screwdriver. iStockphoto.com /zilli

If you're a fix-it-yourself kind of guy or gal, you may know a few tricks for loosening tight screws. But if you're like us and prone to bad luck when you attempt to be handy, you may find your thumb in the way of the hammer more than a few times, or realize half-way through putting up a shelf that you don't have a carpenter's level.

We may be able to help turn your luck around, though, with these quick and easy tricks to some home hardware dilemmas. A rusted over bolt may seem like the least of your problems when you're trying to fix up your home, but knowing how to loosen it sure will make the whole job easier in the long run.

After learning these 5 tricks, you'll be one step closer to that fix-it-yourself type, and if you're already there, maybe you'll learn a thing or two, because we all hammer our thumb once in a while -- but you won't after you read the second trick!